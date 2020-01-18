Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.