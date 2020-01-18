SelfSell Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. In the last week, SelfSell has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $206,429.00 and $34,938.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

