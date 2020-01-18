Sense Price Hits $0.0046 (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Sense token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. Sense has a market cap of $2.32 million and $2,481.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sense has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.02813448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00199934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00134266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sense Profile

Sense’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Sense’s total supply is 1,455,335,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,816,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sense is www.sensetoken.com

Buying and Selling Sense

Sense can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sense should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sense using one of the exchanges listed above.

