Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.74

Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.74 and traded as high as $123.50. Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 296,144 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.25. The company has a market capitalization of $659.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

