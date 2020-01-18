Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Lowered to “Sector Performer” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) to a sector performer rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.26).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SVT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Severn Trent to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Severn Trent to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,191.60 ($28.83).

LON:SVT traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,583 ($33.98). 1,010,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,432.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,202.18. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 1,827.50 ($24.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,552 ($33.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 40.03 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

