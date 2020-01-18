SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 12,820 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,513 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 280,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 156,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 257,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. 204,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,858. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $26.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

