SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 346,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,731.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 329,308 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 9,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 267,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,352,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.93. 239,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,951. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,023,005.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,025,840.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,275 shares of company stock worth $6,766,382. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

