SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $38,763,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $45,263,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. 6,232,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

