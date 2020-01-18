SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,317. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

