SFE Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,662,000 after buying an additional 817,822 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,767. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

