SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $133.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,247. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $134.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.013 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

