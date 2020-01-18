Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMED. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

