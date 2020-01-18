Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

SJR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 627,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0757 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 84.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,322,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,589,000 after purchasing an additional 275,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,702,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,340,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,005 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

