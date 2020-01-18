Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of RQIH opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 2,334.54 and a quick ratio of 2,334.54. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 226.40 ($2.98).
About Randall & Quilter Investment
