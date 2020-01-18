Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of RQIH opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 2,334.54 and a quick ratio of 2,334.54. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 226.40 ($2.98).

About Randall & Quilter Investment

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

