Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 2,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,277. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,699 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.31% of Sierra Metals worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

