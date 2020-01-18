Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.61-3.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.44-3.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE:SIG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

