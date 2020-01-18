Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €27.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.96 ($31.35).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

