Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.44.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after buying an additional 2,298,343 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after buying an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,941,000 after buying an additional 283,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,304,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,217,000 after buying an additional 62,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.