SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get SJM alerts:

Shares of SJMHF remained flat at $$1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.37.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.