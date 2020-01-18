SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,792. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,773 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,621 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $19,026,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 85.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,821,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 839,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

