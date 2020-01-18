Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNN. ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. 174,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,479. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 82.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 19.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

