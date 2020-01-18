Somerset Trust Co Sells 2,799 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 260,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $53.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

