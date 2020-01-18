Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect BP (NYSE:BP) Share Price

News coverage about BP (NYSE:BP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,809,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,086. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

