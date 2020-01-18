SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 820,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 225,929 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 719.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EBND)

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

