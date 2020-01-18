SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 820,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 225,929 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.88.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EBND)
SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.
