SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Trimmed by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

