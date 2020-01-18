Spectrum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30,526.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $45,174.00 and approximately $30,526.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00675971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008547 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

