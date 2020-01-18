Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 159 ($2.09).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Investec downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 205.63 ($2.70).

Shares of LON SPT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 227 ($2.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 196.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

