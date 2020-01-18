Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price objective on Spotify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Spotify from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $148.34. 1,314,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $137.25.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Spotify by 490.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Spotify by 191.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Spotify in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

