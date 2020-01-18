Stakenet (XSN) Market Cap Tops $5.50 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Stakenet has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,071,750 coins and its circulating supply is 93,127,041 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

