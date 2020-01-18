Staker (STR) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Staker has a market capitalization of $2,405.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Staker has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Staker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Staker Token Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,075,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,579 tokens. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken . Staker’s official website is staker.network

Staker Token Trading

Staker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

