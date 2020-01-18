Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,353,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,351 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 1,742.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 68,829 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of STMP stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STMP shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.