Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 333.88 ($4.39).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (up previously from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.51) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 8,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871.

Shares of SLA stock traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 315.90 ($4.16). 3,906,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

