Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.35.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,985. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $388,522,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $170,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.