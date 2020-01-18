Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.35.
NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,985. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.
In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $388,522,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $170,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
