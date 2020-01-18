State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LECO stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.