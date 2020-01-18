State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.01 Million Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sabre by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,324,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Sabre by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabre by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $480,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,939.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,200 shares of company stock worth $1,244,244. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SABR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.61 million. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

