State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.07 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 765,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after buying an additional 448,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 419,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 394,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 340,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

