State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.11 Million Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Davita by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Davita by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,725 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Davita by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,805,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,533 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Davita by 3,290.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Davita by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 658,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NYSE DVA opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.