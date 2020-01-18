State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 250.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

