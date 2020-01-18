State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $82.56 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

