State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

STT stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. 7,389,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,908. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

