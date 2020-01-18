Status Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Gate.io. Status has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.47 or 0.03210960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00203094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00131986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Ovis, ZB.COM, Koinex, Ethfinex, GOPAX, DEx.top, OKEx, TOPBTC, Tidex, Bithumb, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Liqui, DDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Gatecoin, BigONE, IDAX, IDEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Huobi, Neraex, HitBTC, IDCM and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.