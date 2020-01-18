Steem (STEEM) Price Up 53.2% Over Last Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 39% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $72.24 million and $16.85 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Huobi, Upbit and RuDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 374,244,302 coins and its circulating supply is 357,270,208 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

