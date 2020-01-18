Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.15% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STML. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ STML opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

