Stephens Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $128.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.27.

FRC stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.18. 1,624,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,682. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

