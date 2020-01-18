Stephens Downgrades TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.65.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.01. 1,935,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

