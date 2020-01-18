Stephens Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $333.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $325.00 to $333.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $298.47 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 661,064 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.