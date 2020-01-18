Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in 3M by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 820,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,184,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in 3M by 410.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in 3M by 33.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

