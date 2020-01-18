Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.45. 476,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,275. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.41 and a 1 year high of $383.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

