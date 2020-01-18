Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 79,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

QCOM traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,482,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.