Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,201,000 after buying an additional 4,835,982 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after buying an additional 1,558,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,548,000 after buying an additional 1,304,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,109,000 after buying an additional 650,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after buying an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $153.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,631. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.83. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

